Nearly 10,000 people died in road crashes in 2022 in Bangladesh: report

A total of 9,951 people were killed and 12,356 injured in 6,749 road crashes throughout the country last year, according to a report of Bangladesh Passenger Welfare Association.

The number of road accidents and fatalities in 2022 were the highest in eight years, said Md Mozammel Haque Chowdhury, secretary general of the association, at a press conference in Dhaka Reporters' Unity on Monday.

During this time, 550 people were killed and 201 injured in 606 accidents on the railway, while 357 people were killed and 357 injured in 262 accidents on the waterway. There is no trace of the 743 people missing in the boat accidents.