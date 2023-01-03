Nearly 10,000 people died in road crashes in 2022 in Bangladesh: report

A total of 9,951 people were killed and 12,356 injured in 6,749 road crashes throughout the country last year, according to a report of Bangladesh Passenger Welfare Association.
The number of road accidents and fatalities in 2022 were the highest in eight years, said Md Mozammel Haque Chowdhury, secretary general of the association, at a press conference in Dhaka Reporters' Unity on Monday.
During this time, 550 people were killed and 201 injured in 606 accidents on the railway, while 357 people were killed and 357 injured in 262 accidents on the waterway. There is no trace of the 743 people missing in the boat accidents.
In total, 10,858 people were killed and 12,875 injured in 7,617 road, rail and waterways accidents, according to the annual accident monitoring report of the association’s Accident Monitoring Cell.
The report was compiled from reports published in the country’s national, regional and online newspapers, said Mozammel.
He said road accidents increased by 19.89 percent in 2022, compared to 2021. The death toll increased by 27.43 percent.
During this period, the number of registered vehicles as well as small vehicles, especially motorcycles and battery-powered three-wheelers, increased fourfold, Mozammel said.
The association identified motorcycles and three-wheelers on national and regional highways in defiance of the court’s orders as a major reason for the rise in accidents.
Their annual accident monitoring report states:
● In 2022, 3,090 drivers, 1,503 pedestrians, 742 transport workers, 885 students, 132 teachers, 283 members of law enforcement agencies, 1,150 women, 794 children, 44 journalists, 31 doctors, 18 freedom fighters, five artists, nine lawyers, 29 engineers and 168 leaders and activists of different political parties were killed in road accidents.
● Of the 9,616 accidents, 13.95 percent were of buses, 24.50 percent trucks,, pickups, covered vans and lorries, 6.95 percent cars, jeeps and microbuses, 6.22 percent auto-rickshaws, 28.59 percent motorcycles, 11.42 percent battery-powered rickshaws , 8.32 percent locally made small passenger vehicles have been involved in accidents.
● The report shows that 27.70 percent of the total accidents occurred on national highways, 52.02 percent on regional highways and 11.88 percent on feeder roads.
● Of the total accidents across the country, 5.67 percent were in Dhaka city, 1.71 percent in Chattogram and 0.99 percent at level-crossings.
● The highest number of accidents in a single day occurred on Jul 15, when 43 people were killed and 97 injured in 37 road crashes. And the least road accidents occurred on Sept 6, when 12 people were killed and 13 injured in nine road accidents.
● The highest single-day death toll in road accidents was on Jul 29, with 44 killed and 83 injured in 27 road accidents on that day.
Reckless driving, risky overtaking, dilapidated roads, free movement of unfit vehicles, unskilled drivers, carelessness of passengers and pedestrians, using mobile phones or headphones while driving, driving after taking drugs, sudden movement of vehicles from the feeder road to level-crossings and highways, lack of footpaths or encroachments on footpaths, poor enforcement and violation of traffic laws, a massive increase in small vehicles, extortion on the road, and lack of awareness among road users were cited as main reasons behind road crashes, according to the report.
The association made some recommendations in the report which include:
● Implementing the current government's election manifesto on road safety.
● Strict implementation of the Road Transport Act 2018 and rules by identifying the loopholes in the law and installing CCTV cameras in a reformed digital manner.
● Increasing the budget allocation for road safety, forming a separate road safety unit under the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges.
● Taking initiatives to implement all the recommendations already made for road safety.
● Installing road signs (traffic signs) on the roads and highways and drawing zebra crossings.
● Providing professional training and moral education to public transport drivers.
● To stop irregularities, corruption and extortion in the road transport sector.
● Improving the system to confirm vehicle fitness and driving licences.
● To provide better treatment and rehabilitation to the victims of road accidents by forming a financial assistance fund.
● Taking initiatives to bring down sufficient quality new public transport according to nationwide demand
● Setting up a training academy for the traffic police officers and members.
● To monitor the quality of service and safety in public transport, making it mandatory for members of the cabinet, members of parliament, secretaries, and deputy commissioners to use public transport anonymously once every month.