Bangladesh rolls out red carpet to welcome Qatar’s emir

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has arrived in Dhaka for a two-day state visit.
President Mohammed Shahabuddin rolled out the red carpet to welcome the Middle Eastern monarch at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday afternoon.
It is the first high-level visit from a Middle Eastern state since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formed a new government in January 2024. It is the first time a Qatari emir has visited Bangladesh in nearly two decades. Former emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Hamad bin Abdullah bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani, the father of the current emir, had come to Dhaka in 2005.
Emir Al Thani is scheduled to meet with Hasina for a private meeting and then a formal bilateral meeting at her official residence, the Ganabhaban, on Tuesday.
Afterwards, he will join President Shahabuddin at his official residence, the Bangabhaban, for lunch.
The government has said the emir’s visit to the country is an ‘investment opportunity’.
Six agreements and five Memoranda of Understanding will be signed during the trip, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud had said on Sunday.
There will be an agreement on avoiding double taxation and preventing tax evasion, an agreement on cooperation in legal matters, an agreement on maritime transport, an agreement on mutual development and security, an agreement on the exchange of prisoners, and an agreement on the formation of a joint business council.
MoUs will be signed on the labour force, port management, higher education and scientific research, cooperation in youth and sports, and cooperation in diplomatic training.
“He will meet the president and the prime minister. The visit is highly significant because Qatar is a petroleum-rich country with a high per capita income. A country with a strong economy.”
“Due to its geopolitical location and diplomatic mediation, Qatar is known as an influential country in the Middle East. It is also one of the largest labour markets for Bangladeshis and about 400,000 Bangladeshis work there. “In addition, this visit can be considered a potential source of investment. It is also an important source of energy imports for Bangladesh.”
Qatar and Bangladesh have had friendly relations since independence, Mahmud said.
“Our friendly relations are longstanding. Qatar was one of the first Muslim countries to recognise Bangladesh during Bangabandhu’s period. In 2023, the relationship between Bangladesh and Qatar grew even stronger. As a continuation of this, Qatar’s great and important emir is visiting Bangladesh.”
Bangladesh has identified various levels of bilateral cooperation with Qatar with the aim of increasing the scope of investment, creating job opportunities, and in the sectors such as aviation fuel, agriculture, food security, and climate change, Mahmud said.
The foreign minister said that a proposal would be made to the emir for the creation of an economic zone in Bangladesh.
“We have ceramics, we have garment products, we have many other export items, I will urge them to increase these exports. In addition, we have medicine. These are still exported, so I would ask them to increase the volume.
"I will also discuss their investment in Bangladesh, especially in our economic zone. We will ask for investment, Qatar can invest in various fields, and can invest in the economic sector."