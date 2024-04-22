Bangladesh rolls out red carpet to welcome Qatar’s emir

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has arrived in Dhaka for a two-day state visit.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin rolled out the red carpet to welcome the Middle Eastern monarch at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday afternoon.

It is the first high-level visit from a Middle Eastern state since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formed a new government in January 2024. It is the first time a Qatari emir has visited Bangladesh in nearly two decades. Former emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Hamad bin Abdullah bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani, the father of the current emir, had come to Dhaka in 2005.

Emir Al Thani is scheduled to meet with Hasina for a private meeting and then a formal bilateral meeting at her official residence, the Ganabhaban, on Tuesday.

Afterwards, he will join President Shahabuddin at his official residence, the Bangabhaban, for lunch.

The government has said the emir’s visit to the country is an ‘investment opportunity’.