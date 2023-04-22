Two killed in Eid congregation clashes in Kishoreganj, Sunamganj

At least two people have been killed in separate clashes during Eid-ul-Fitr congregations in Kishoreganj and Sunamganj.

In Kishoreganj’s Hossainpur, clashes broke out following an altercation between two groups of Muslim worshippers in the Birkatihar Morolbari area of Jirani on Saturday morning.

Asaduzzaman Titu, chief of Hossainpur Police Station, said at least 21 people were injured in the clashes as both sides threw brickbats at each other.