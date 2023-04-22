    বাংলা

    Two killed in Eid congregation clashes in Kishoreganj, Sunamganj

    In Kishoreganj, clashes break out following an altercation during the prayers

    Kishoreganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 22 April 2023, 04:10 PM
    Updated : 22 April 2023, 04:10 PM

    At least two people have been killed in separate clashes during Eid-ul-Fitr congregations in Kishoreganj and Sunamganj.

    In Kishoreganj’s Hossainpur, clashes broke out following an altercation between two groups of Muslim worshippers in the Birkatihar Morolbari area of Jirani on Saturday morning.

    Asaduzzaman Titu, chief of Hossainpur Police Station, said at least 21 people were injured in the clashes as both sides threw brickbats at each other.

    Some of them were rushed to Hossainpur Upazila Health Complex, where the doctor declared 38-year-old Nazrul Islam dead.

    Police did not arrest any suspect over the incident and no one filed a case, said the officer.

    In Sunamganj’s Doarabazar, the clashes erupted following an altercation over footwear swapped just after the Eid prayers in Maijkhola village.

    At least 20 others were injured in the clashes, said Sushil Ranjan Das, chief of Doarabazar Police Station.

    He said villagers Jalal Shah and Ziaur Rahman had an altercation after they left the local mosque. Two groups with sharp weapons then clashed and the victim, Abul Kashem, 25, was severely injured.

    Kashem was taken to Osmani Medical College Hospital where he died in the afternoon, Sushil Ranjan said.

    Tension was running high in the area and the process to file a case was ongoing, he added.

