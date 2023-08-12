Police surround ‘militant den’ in Moulvibazar

The Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of police arrived from Dhaka to conduct the operation, Azad said. Moulvibazar district police and officers from Kulaura Police Station are also present at the scene to assist them.

The law enforcers are not allowing anyone to access the area due to security concerns.

Police detained the suspects from the house. The arrestees include four men and five women, said Kulaura Police Station chief Abdus Salek.