    Police surround ‘militant den’ in Moulvibazar

    At least nine people, including men, women, and children, have been arrested, according to police

    Moulvibazar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 August 2023, 05:47 AM
    Updated : 12 August 2023, 05:47 AM

    Law enforcers have surrounded a suspected militant den in Moulvibazar’s Kulaura Upazila.

    The newly built hill house in the Baishali Bari area of Purbo Tattiuli village has been surrounded since 8 pm on Friday, said UP Chairman Muhibul Islam Azad.

    The Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of police arrived from Dhaka to conduct the operation, Azad said. Moulvibazar district police and officers from Kulaura Police Station are also present at the scene to assist them.

    The law enforcers are not allowing anyone to access the area due to security concerns.

    Police detained the suspects from the house. The arrestees include four men and five women, said Kulaura Police Station chief Abdus Salek.

    Shafiq Mia, a tea-seller at Purbo Tattiuli Bazar, said the residents arrived in the area about two months ago and built the house. Two of them used to visit his shop regularly to drink tea, said Shafiq.

    “They told me that they came from Bogura to settle here as their house was destroyed due to river erosion. They also said that more family members will arrive later.”

    Manjur Rahman PPM, Moulvibazar Police superintendent, said, "The operation is ongoing. The media will be briefed after the operation concludes."

