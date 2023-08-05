A woman came to Dhaka for medical treatment. She was then run over by a garbage truck

A woman who came to Dhaka from Bhola to seek medical treatment has been killed in a road accident in Jatrabari.
Nazma Begum, 46, had come to the capital by launch from Borhanuddin Upazila, accompanied by her son Abdul Momin.
Around 5 am on Thursday, the woman and her son got off the launch and headed to the home of a relative in Shonir Akhra on a battery-operated rickshaw.
The rickshaw ran into a raised manhole in the Bhangapress area and Nazma was thrown from the vehicle onto the road. A passing garbage truck crushed her to death.
Momin says he brought his mother to Dhaka for treatment and instead had to watch her die before his eyes.
The city corporation garbage truck fled the scene after the accident, he said.
The body was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and then released to the family without an autopsy at their request, said Mofizul Alam, chief of Jatrabari Police Station.
Police have yet to identify the garbage truck involved in the accident, but CCTV camera footage has been collected from the vicinity, Alam said