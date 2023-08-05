    বাংলা

    A woman came to Dhaka for medical treatment. She was then run over by a garbage truck

    Nazma Begum, 46, was brought to Dhaka from Bhola by her son for medical treatment

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 August 2023, 10:33 AM
    Updated : 5 August 2023, 10:33 AM

    A woman who came to Dhaka from Bhola to seek medical treatment has been killed in a road accident in Jatrabari.

    Nazma Begum, 46, had come to the capital by launch from Borhanuddin Upazila, accompanied by her son Abdul Momin.

    Around 5 am on Thursday, the woman and her son got off the launch and headed to the home of a relative in Shonir Akhra on a battery-operated rickshaw.

    The rickshaw ran into a raised manhole in the Bhangapress area and Nazma was thrown from the vehicle onto the road. A passing garbage truck crushed her to death.

    Momin says he brought his mother to Dhaka for treatment and instead had to watch her die before his eyes.

    The city corporation garbage truck fled the scene after the accident, he said.

    The body was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and then released to the family without an autopsy at their request, said Mofizul Alam, chief of Jatrabari Police Station.

    Police have yet to identify the garbage truck involved in the accident, but CCTV camera footage has been collected from the vicinity, Alam said

    RELATED STORIES
    Former BNP MP Salahuddin arrested in Dhaka
    BNP leader Salahuddin arrested
    He is arrested in cases filed over clashes on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway during Saturday’s sit-in programmes
    Clashes erupt during BNP's programmes in Dhaka's Dholaikhal, Jatrabari
    BNP loyalists clash with police in Dholaikhal, Jatrabari
    Police detain party leaders Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and Amanullah Aman during the party's sit-ins at the entry points to Dhaka
    Awami League adherents gather at entry points to Dhaka
    AL activists gather at Dhaka entrances
    They led a procession across the capital ahead of the BNP rally due at Naya Bazar
    Passenger shortage grounds long-haul buses amid AL, BNP rallies
    Dhaka-bound traffic sparse amid duelling rallies
    The law enforcers have been conducting searches on vehicles at different check-posts across the city

    Opinion

    Hey Siri: Screen iPhone calls on Apple’s valuation
    Indictment could propel Trump closer to nomination
    Australians fight for the right to work from home permanently
    Big Tech super regulator would be a super dud