A woman came to Dhaka for medical treatment. She was then run over by a garbage truck

A woman who came to Dhaka from Bhola to seek medical treatment has been killed in a road accident in Jatrabari.

Nazma Begum, 46, had come to the capital by launch from Borhanuddin Upazila, accompanied by her son Abdul Momin.

Around 5 am on Thursday, the woman and her son got off the launch and headed to the home of a relative in Shonir Akhra on a battery-operated rickshaw.