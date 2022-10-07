    বাংলা

    Policeman among 4 dead after bus slams into tree in Gopalganj

    Ten others were injured after a Bagerhat-bound bus veered off the road and crashed into a tree on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway

    Gopalganj Correspondent
    Published : 7 Oct 2022, 05:40 AM
    Updated : 7 Oct 2022, 05:40 AM

    At least four people, including a policeman, have died after a bus veered out of control and slammed into a roadside tree in Gopalganj Sadar.

    Ten others were injured in the incident that took place on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in Chandra Dighalia around 5:30 am on Friday, according to Sheikh Nasir Uddin, chief of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station.

    One of the victims has been identified as 25-year-old Constable Abdul Alim of Barishal Metropolitan Police's Reserve Office.

    The bus, operated by Didar Paribahan, was on its way to Bagerhat's Mongla from Chattogram when the accident occurred, according to Nasir.

    "The front end of the bus was wrecked on impact and four people died on the spot."

    Among the injured passengers, seven have been admitted to Gopalganj General Hospital. The others received first aid.

