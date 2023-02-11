10 BNP activists, 3 policemen injured in Narayanganj clashes

Members of the Satgram unit of BNP held the march as part of the party’s nationwide march scheduled for Saturday.



Lutfur Rahman Abdu, former joint convenor of BNP’s Narayanganj district unit, said uniformed policemen, armed with batons, tear gas and rubber bullets, launched a sweeping attack as soon as the protesters reached the highway in the Panchrukhi area.



The march was organised to protest hikes in the prices of power, gas and agriculture equipment and demand the release of party leaders and activists from jail.



Among the injured, Satgram Union Jubo Dal leader Habib suffered an eye injury in a hail of rubber bullets and his condition was deemed critical.



The injured were treated locally, Abdu said.