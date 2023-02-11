    বাংলা

    10 BNP activists, 3 policemen injured in Narayanganj clashes

    BNP activists were holding a march as part of the party’s nationwide anti-government campaign

    Narayanganj Correspondent
    Published : 11 Feb 2023, 12:15 PM
    Updated : 11 Feb 2023, 12:15 PM

    The BNP has alleged that a police crackdown on the party’s scheduled march, part of a broader anti-government campaign, left 10 activists injured in Narayanganj’s Araihazar.

    But the police said the BNP men provoked the clash after they refused to clear a key highway for traffic and assaulted the law enforcement personnel. Three policemen were injured during the melee.

    The clash between police and BNP members took place on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway under Satgram Union around 1:15 pm on Saturday.

    Members of the Satgram unit of BNP held the march as part of the party’s nationwide march scheduled for Saturday.

    Lutfur Rahman Abdu, former joint convenor of BNP’s Narayanganj district unit, said uniformed policemen, armed with batons, tear gas and rubber bullets, launched a sweeping attack as soon as the protesters reached the highway in the Panchrukhi area.

    The march was organised to protest hikes in the prices of power, gas and agriculture equipment and demand the release of party leaders and activists from jail.

    Among the injured, Satgram Union Jubo Dal leader Habib suffered an eye injury in a hail of rubber bullets and his condition was deemed critical.

    The injured were treated locally, Abdu said.

    Azizul Haque, chief of Araihazar Police Station, said BNP activists started pelting bricks when policemen asked them to get off the highway.

    “We defended ourselves and were able to disperse the attackers after firing a few rounds of rubber bullets and tear gas canisters,” he said.

    Azizul confirmed that a sub-inspector, an assistant sub-inspector and a constable were injured during the clashes. They were treated at Araihazar Upazila Health Complex.

    No one was arrested immediately, but the police station chief said a criminal case would be filed.

