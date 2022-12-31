Missed deadlines, traffic snarl-ups and deaths: Two major road projects turn into an unending nightmare for Dhaka commuters

Bangladesh introduced two major projects – the elevated expressway in 2011 and the bus rapid transit or BRT – to improve the overall commuting experience in Dhaka city to a standard befitting of a nation seeking to bolster its economic prospects.

A decade on, initiatives that are meant to ultimately solve the city's longstanding traffic woes have had the opposite effect.

Marred by a myriad of issues like financing, safety concerns and deadly accidents, the projects have yet to be completed.

Although the construction of the elevated expressway has caused comparatively less suffering for the people, the BRT project has been an unmitigated nightmare for commuters and the authorities alike.