Police look for answers to crack BUET student Fardin murder mystery

Police are seeking answers to a number of questions surrounding the killing of Fardin Noor Parash, a student at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology or BUET.
The 24-year-old left home in Dhaka’s Demra after lunch on Friday, saying he would stay with friends at a residential hall for study and return home after an exam on Saturday, according to his father, Kazi Nuruddin Rana.
As he did not sit the exam, and he was unreachable on his mobile phone, his friends contacted his family, who eventually filed a general diary at Rampura Police Station, as a female friend said Fardin had accompanied her to Rampura.
After quizzing her, police said she and Fardin hung out at Dhanmondi and then at Dhaka University, before heading to Rampura on a rickshaw. Fardin left the rickshaw near Rampura Police Box around 10pm on Friday.
His mother Farhana Yasmin said Fardin could not be reached on mobile phone since around 11pm on Friday.
His body was found floating in the Shitalakkhya river in Narayanganj’s Godnail on Monday.
Forensic doctors found in a post-mortem examination that Fardin had multiple marks of injury in the head and chest. “The autopsy report shows that it was a case of murder,” said Sheikh Farhad, a resident doctor at Narayanganj General Hospital where the autopsy was conducted.
The doctors also believe Fardin was tortured before being killed three days ago.
Hayatul Islam, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said they had collected CCTV footage and questioned several people while investigating the GD before the body was found.
The investigation suggests Fardin headed towards Sadarghat from Rampura, said Rafiqul Islam, chief of Rampura Police Station. He said police tracked his mobile phone from Rampura to Sadarghat via Johnson Road.
Now police are trying to find out why Fardin headed to Sadarghat instead of BUET via Lalbagh. The phone was last detected in Keraniganj, but police believe the data showed Keraniganj because Fardin rode a boat or launch.
If Fardin was killed in Sadarghat on Friday night and the body was dumped in the Buriganga river, it cannot float upstream to the Shitalakkhya, police said.
Moniruzzaman, chief of Narayanganj River Police Station, said the body could have floated down to Narayanganj if it was dumped in the Shitalakkhya in Demra, but it cannot happen in just two-three days.
Police were thinking about ruling out the possibility of mugging as Fardin’s purse and mobile phone were found on the body.
His family and friends said he did not have any disputes in his neighbourhood or the campus.