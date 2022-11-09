Police look for answers to crack BUET student Fardin murder mystery

Police are seeking answers to a number of questions surrounding the killing of Fardin Noor Parash, a student at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology or BUET.

The 24-year-old left home in Dhaka’s Demra after lunch on Friday, saying he would stay with friends at a residential hall for study and return home after an exam on Saturday, according to his father, Kazi Nuruddin Rana.

As he did not sit the exam, and he was unreachable on his mobile phone, his friends contacted his family, who eventually filed a general diary at Rampura Police Station, as a female friend said Fardin had accompanied her to Rampura.

After quizzing her, police said she and Fardin hung out at Dhanmondi and then at Dhaka University, before heading to Rampura on a rickshaw. Fardin left the rickshaw near Rampura Police Box around 10pm on Friday.

His mother Farhana Yasmin said Fardin could not be reached on mobile phone since around 11pm on Friday.

His body was found floating in the Shitalakkhya river in Narayanganj’s Godnail on Monday.