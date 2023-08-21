    বাংলা

    Two die in gas cylinder explosion in Sylhet

    A gas cylinder used for cooking exploded in Yakub Mia’s home, spreading a fire spread across the room and injuring four

    Sylhet Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 August 2023, 08:49 AM
    Updated : 21 August 2023, 08:49 AM

    A woman and her daughter have died while four others in their family were injured after a gas cylinder exploded at a home in Sylhet’s Gowainghat.

    The incident took place in Jafflong’s Rasulpur village late on Sunday night, said KM Nazrul Islam, chief of Gowainghat Police Station.

    The dead were identified as Jasmin Akter, 30, and her daughter Sumaiya Akter, 13.

    Jasmin's husband Yakub Miah, their two other children and Yakub's mother suffered severe burn injuries. All of them have been admitted to the Jaintapur Upazila Health Complex.

    Locals said that Yakub’s shop was adjacent to his home. The gas cylinder used for cooking food suddenly exploded in the dead of night and sparked a fire in the house. Police and the fire service were informed immediately.

    The fire service and police worked for hours and tamed the blaze with the help of the locals and recovered the bodies.

