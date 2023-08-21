Two die in gas cylinder explosion in Sylhet

A woman and her daughter have died while four others in their family were injured after a gas cylinder exploded at a home in Sylhet’s Gowainghat.

The incident took place in Jafflong’s Rasulpur village late on Sunday night, said KM Nazrul Islam, chief of Gowainghat Police Station.

The dead were identified as Jasmin Akter, 30, and her daughter Sumaiya Akter, 13.