Metro rail adds another stop as Uttara Centre station opens

Dhaka’s metro rail has added another stop as the Uttara Centre station opened on Saturday.
“The Uttara Centre station was opened to passengers at 8 am on Saturday,” said DMTCL Managing Director MAN Siddique. “The Mirpur-10 station will open on Mar 1.”
The Uttara Centre station is the fourth and the Mirpur-10 station will be the fifth stop added to the urban transit line. Four others – Uttara South, Mirpur-11, Kazipara, and Shewrapara – will be opened eventually.
All four stations will be operational by next March, meaning that nine stops will be used for regular service in the Uttara to Agargaon section.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Metro Rail Line-6 section from Uttara’s Diabari to Agargaon on Dec 28. Once the entire line is finished, it will span 21 kilometres of elevated rail track from Uttara to Kamalapur.
At first, the Uttara and Agargaon stations were open from 8 am to 12 pm. On Feb 25, the Pallabi Station was also added to the line.
Since the opening of the Pallabi station, the metro rail timetable and passenger count have been adjusted. A restriction on 200 passengers per train was lifted and the service time was extended from 8 am to 12:30 pm.