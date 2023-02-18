Metro rail adds another stop as Uttara Centre station opens

Dhaka’s metro rail has added another stop as the Uttara Centre station opened on Saturday.

“The Uttara Centre station was opened to passengers at 8 am on Saturday,” said DMTCL Managing Director MAN Siddique. “The Mirpur-10 station will open on Mar 1.”

The Uttara Centre station is the fourth and the Mirpur-10 station will be the fifth stop added to the urban transit line. Four others – Uttara South, Mirpur-11, Kazipara, and Shewrapara – will be opened eventually.

All four stations will be operational by next March, meaning that nine stops will be used for regular service in the Uttara to Agargaon section.