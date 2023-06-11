Four fans killed on way to football match as covered van crushes pickup truck in Cumilla

A pickup truck carrying fans to a game of football in Cumilla has overturned and crashed underneath a covered van after a collision, leaving at least four people dead and seven others injured.

The accident took place on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in the Jorkanon area of Sadar Dakshin Upazila around 4pm on Sunday, according to Cumilla Sadar Dakshin Police Station chief Debashish Chowdhury.

The dead have been identified as Morshedul Alam, 30, Md Saikat, 17, Foisal Hossain, 21, and ninth grader Md Shakib Hossain, 15.