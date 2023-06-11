    বাংলা

    Four fans killed on way to football match as covered van crushes pickup truck in Cumilla

    Cumilla Correspondent
    Published : 11 June 2023, 05:39 PM
    Updated : 11 June 2023, 05:39 PM

    A pickup truck carrying fans to a game of football in Cumilla has overturned and crashed underneath a covered van after a collision, leaving at least four people dead and seven others injured.

    The accident took place on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in the Jorkanon area of Sadar Dakshin Upazila around 4pm on Sunday, according to Cumilla Sadar Dakshin Police Station chief Debashish Chowdhury.

    The dead have been identified as Morshedul Alam, 30, Md Saikat, 17, Foisal Hossain, 21, and ninth grader Md Shakib Hossain, 15.

    A group of youths from Lalbagh were on their way to watch a football match by the pickup truck which took the wrong lane and collided head-on with the covered van, Debashish said.

    Both of the vehicles fell into a roadside ditch after the impact and the covered van fell onto the other vehicle.

    Many passengers in the pickup truck sustained serious injuries, and they were rushed to Cuomilla Medical College Hospital for treatment.

    Three people died after they were taken to a hospital.  Debashish said he heard another passenger died while he was being taken to Dhaka for better treatment.

    Rabiul Alam Rubel, the uncle of one of the dead victims, Shakib, said: “My nephew died while he was being taken to Dhaka. We brought the body home as we didn’t want an autopsy.”

    Md Mosharrof Hossain, an additional district magistrate, said they were communicating with the hospital for the conditions of the seven people injured in the accident.

