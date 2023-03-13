    বাংলা

    Woman injured in Narayanganj blast gives birth to a boy at Dhaka hospital

    The mother and newborn are receiving medical care in the intensive care unit or ICU

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 13 March 2023, 10:46 AM
    Updated : 13 March 2023, 10:46 AM


    A woman who suffered burns in an explosion at her home in Narayanganj’s Masdair has given birth to a boy at a Dhaka hospital.
     
    Neither the mother nor the newborn are stable. Both are being treated in the hospital's intensive care unit.
     
    The pregnant woman, Kulsum Begum, 25, and her 3-year-old son Khalid, were scorched in a blast at their Narayanganj flat on Sunday. They were rushed to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.
     
    With burns on 30 percent of her body, Kulsum was kept under the supervision of gynaecologists, said SM Ayub Hossain, resident surgeon of the institute. She gave birth around 11 am on Monday.

    Kulsum and Khalid were caught in an explosion on the fifth floor of the 10-storey Khandaker Mansion in Fatullah’s Masdair at 6:30 pm on Sunday.
     
    Kulsum’s husband Md Masud, a local businessman, was not at home during the incident. Neighbours saw the flat in flames when they reached the scene, Masud said.
     
    Locals doused the blaze before Fire Service and Civil Defence personnel reached the flat from Fatullah station, said Alam Hossain, a fire service official. The window panes of the apartment were all shattered by the blast, he added.
     
    He also said the fire service initially suspects that the explosion was caused by a gas leak.

