Woman injured in Narayanganj blast gives birth to a boy at Dhaka hospital



A woman who suffered burns in an explosion at her home in Narayanganj’s Masdair has given birth to a boy at a Dhaka hospital.



Neither the mother nor the newborn are stable. Both are being treated in the hospital's intensive care unit.



The pregnant woman, Kulsum Begum, 25, and her 3-year-old son Khalid, were scorched in a blast at their Narayanganj flat on Sunday. They were rushed to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.



With burns on 30 percent of her body, Kulsum was kept under the supervision of gynaecologists, said SM Ayub Hossain, resident surgeon of the institute. She gave birth around 11 am on Monday.

