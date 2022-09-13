Bangladesh seeks more LNG supply from Qatar in bilateral meeting

Bangladesh has asked for additional supplies of liquefied natural gas, or LNG, from Qatar to meet the increasing demands for industrial growth.
The request was made by State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, who led the Bangladesh delegation in the second Foreign Office Consultation Meeting between the countries in Doha on Monday, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The discussion included enhanced cooperation in skilled manpower and human resource development, increased business-to-business contact, visa waiver for diplomats and officials of the two countries, collaboration on food security, education and health, energy and power, and civil aviation, among other issues.
Shahriar called on Qatar to consider investing in “high-tech parks, special economic zones, construction and energy sectors” in Bangladesh.
In response, the Qatari delegation, led by Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Qatar, requested Bangladesh to send specific proposals on the requests.
The rest of the press release is as follows:
The two sides also exchanged views on regional issues. They discussed the celebration of the Golden Jubilee of diplomatic ties between the countries in 2024 through joint programmes, suggesting the exchange of high-level visits and Bangladesh-Qatar Year of Culture.
Shahriar mentioned Bangladesh’s recent remarkable progress in socio-economic development, robust economic growth as well as the government’s efforts to establish Bangladesh as the regional hub of connectivity.
He also sought Qatari support for a sustainable solution to the Rohingya crisis. Saad Al-Muraikhi appreciated the role of Bangladesh in the development efforts of Qatar, which contributes to the economies of both countries.
The Amir of Qatar may visit Bangladesh next year, the Qatar representatives said.
Shahriar lauded Qatar’s overall preparations to host the upcoming FIFA World Cup.
Qatar also expressed keen interest in recruiting nurses, medical professionals and technicians from Bangladesh. Both sides expressed their resolve to further consolidate the existing bond of friendship and to take them to new heights.
During the meeting, the two ministers signed an agreement on visa waiver for diplomatic, official and special passport holders between Bangladesh and Qatar. Both sides agreed to sign agreements on avoidance of double taxation, cultural cooperation, legal fields collaboration, MoU on education, and cooperation on Waqf and Islamic affairs, among other issues, during the upcoming high-level visit.
The next round of Foreign Office Consultations will be held in Dhaka in 2023.