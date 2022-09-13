Bangladesh seeks more LNG supply from Qatar in bilateral meeting

Bangladesh has asked for additional supplies of liquefied natural gas, or LNG, from Qatar to meet the increasing demands for industrial growth.

The request was made by State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, who led the Bangladesh delegation in the second Foreign Office Consultation Meeting between the countries in Doha on Monday, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The discussion included enhanced cooperation in skilled manpower and human resource development, increased business-to-business contact, visa waiver for diplomats and officials of the two countries, collaboration on food security, education and health, energy and power, and civil aviation, among other issues.

Shahriar called on Qatar to consider investing in “high-tech parks, special economic zones, construction and energy sectors” in Bangladesh.

In response, the Qatari delegation, led by Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Qatar, requested Bangladesh to send specific proposals on the requests.

