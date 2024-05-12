9 people to die, 9 more get life imprisonment over 2016 murder of Cumilla Jubo League leader

Assailants ambushed Jamal Uddin Bakka on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway, hacking and shooting him to death

A Cumilla court has sentenced nine people to death and another nine to life in prison for the 2016 murder of former Chauddagram Jubo League leader Jamal Uddin Bakka.

Five more accused were acquitted of the charges by Cumilla’s Fourth Additional District and Sessions Judge Jahangir Hossain on Sunday, said state counsel Zakir Hossain.

The convicts who got life term were also fined Tk 50,000 each.

Those who got the death penalty are Ismail Hossain Bachchu, local Awami League leader and former chairman of Alkora Union Council, Salauddin, Abdur Rahman, Mofizur Rahman Khandaker, Ziauddin Shimul, Zahid Bin Shuvo, Rezaul Karim Bablu, Riaz Uddin Miazi and Amir Hossain.

The convicts with life term are Nurul Alam, Kafil Uddin, Nurnnabi Sujon, Iqbal Ahmed, Saiful Islam, Mahfuzur Rahman Khandaker, Mosharef Hossain, Md Alauddin, and Mohammad Ali Hossain.

One of those sentenced to life in prison and two of the acquitted people were present in court during the delivery of the verdict while the others were absconding.

Citing the case dossier, lawyer Zakir said Jamal, a former president of Alkora Union Jubo League, had angered Bachchu for protesting against extortion.

The convicts, led by Bachchu, ambushed Jamal’s car on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway’s Podua section in Chauddagram when he was on his way to the capital on the night of Jan 8, 2016.

His brother Johra Akter then started a case against 23 people, including Bachchu, at Chauddagram Police Station.

As many as 20 witnesses testified during the trial.