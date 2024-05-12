Bangladesh to renew passports of 69,000 Myanmar Rohingya living in Saudi Arabia

The displaced Myanmar people have been living in Saudi Arabia with Bangladeshi passports since the 1970s

Bangladesh has agreed to renew the passports of 69,000 Rohingya from Myanmar who have been living in Saudi Arabia since the 1970s.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal revealed the information after a meeting with visiting Saudi Deputy Interior Minister Nasser bin Abdul Aziz Al-Dawood at a Dhaka hotel on Sunday.

“Some Rohingya went to Saudi Arabia after Bangladesh’s independence. We don’t know how many, but they [Saudi Arabia] have told us that the number is 69,000,” Asaduzzaman said.

“They travelled with Bangladeshi passports. We’ll renew their passports with the names and addresses unchanged,” he said.

Saudi Arabia sends back migrants without valid documents to their home countries, but Myanmar, the homeland of the Muslim Rohingya ethnic minority group, does not recognise them as citizens.

More than 1 million Rohingya refugees currently live in Bangladeshi refugee camps after a 2017 exodus triggered by a brutal military campaign “with genocidal intent” in Myanmar’s Rakhine State.

Nasser had visited Bangladesh earlier in November 2022 with the request to renew the passports of the Rohingya living in the oil-rich Middle-Eastern country for decades with Bangladeshi passports after fleeing persecution in their home country. A high-level joint working group was formed later to settle the issue.

The home minister said Nasser’s latest visit aimed to discuss why Bangladesh was going slow on the matter or if the country was having any problems with it.

They also discussed issues related to Bangladeshis living in the Gulf kingdom, Asaduzzaman said. Nearly 2.28 million Bangladesh nationals work in Saudi Arabia - the largest Bangladeshi diaspora abroad.

The home minister said Saudi Arabia proposed a prisoner swap deal and Bangladesh did not object to it.

“I think it will be beneficial for Bangladesh,” he said.

They discussed cooperation in increasing the capability of police, Border Guard Bangladesh and the Coast Guard.