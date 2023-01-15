    বাংলা

    Dhaka Swechchhasebak League leader among people arrested over Gulshan shooting

    Police recovered a licensed pistol, 16 rounds of bullets and four magazines from Wahiduzzaman Mintu, vice-president of the Dhaka metropolitan unit of Swechhasebak League

    Published : 15 Jan 2023, 04:58 PM
    Three people, including a vice-president of the Dhaka metropolitan north unit of Swechchhasebak League, have been arrested over an incident of indiscriminate shooting that injured at least two people at a Gulshan shopping mall in Dhaka. 

    The detainees are Wahiduzzaman Mintu, the Swechhasebak League leader, Md Arif Hossain and Arif’s brother-in-law Monir Ahmed, confirmed Masudur Rahman Monir, additional deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Gulshan Zone. 

    The injured are van puller Rahim Mia and a personal chauffeur, Md Aminul Islam. Rahim is being treated at Dhaka Medical College Hospital while Aminul was admitted to Gulshan’s United Hospital. 

    Shahidul Islam Khan, a security guard at the Gulshan Shopping Centre, said the shooting was the culmination of a tension that had been boiling over since Sunday afternoon over Arif Hossain’s failure to pay a mobile financial service or MFS agent his dues.

     “Arif ordered transactions of Tk 75,000 from the MFS agent, Habibur Rahman, at Alfa General Store. As soon as the transactions were made, Arif refused to pay Habibur, saying he didn’t have enough cash, which escalated to a point where Arif was detained by other shopkeepers,” he said. 

    “Before Arif was detained, he had sought help from his friends and family to rescue him with his mobile phone. A man donning a red shirt [Mintu] and some of his sidekicks arrived at the scene and attempted to free Arif by force.” 

    The shopkeepers chased Mintu and his sidekicks away as they were larger in number, but Mintu, fearing for his life, started shooting indiscriminately to clear his way of running away, said the security guard. 

    The van puller and the chauffeur were shot at the time. 

    Police arrested Mintu from the nearby Gloria Jean’s coffee shop, where he took refuge after being chased away by the shopkeepers. 

    Abdul Ahad, DMP’s Gulshan Zone deputy commissioner, later in the evening said a pistol, 16 rounds of bullets and four magazines were recovered from Mintu. 

    “Arif, an expat in Oman, refused to pay the dues of his transactions of Tk 75,000. That’s when the situation worsened and he called up his brother-in-law Monir, who arrived at the scene with Swechchhasebak League leader Mintu, who fired at least seven to eight rounds of bullets during the melee,” he said.

