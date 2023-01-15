Dhaka Swechchhasebak League leader among people arrested over Gulshan shooting

Three people, including a vice-president of the Dhaka metropolitan north unit of Swechchhasebak League, have been arrested over an incident of indiscriminate shooting that injured at least two people at a Gulshan shopping mall in Dhaka.

The detainees are Wahiduzzaman Mintu, the Swechhasebak League leader, Md Arif Hossain and Arif’s brother-in-law Monir Ahmed, confirmed Masudur Rahman Monir, additional deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Gulshan Zone.

The injured are van puller Rahim Mia and a personal chauffeur, Md Aminul Islam. Rahim is being treated at Dhaka Medical College Hospital while Aminul was admitted to Gulshan’s United Hospital.