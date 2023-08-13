Man sentenced to death for abduction, rape of schoolgirl in Natore

A Natore court has sentenced a man to death for the abduction and rape of a schoolgirl in Natore’s Lalpur a decade ago. It jailed another convict until death in the same case.

Judge Muhammad Abdur Rahim of the Natore Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal delivered the verdict on Sunday.

The death row convict, Md Sumon, is a native of Lalpur’s Pokanda. Md Rafiqul Islam, who was sentenced to prison until death, hails from Washing Dhankushti in Sirajganj.

The court also slapped a Tk 30,000 fine on both convicts, said Special Public Prosecutor Md Anisur Rahman Bulu.

“We succeeded in proving the convicts committed the crime without a doubt. That’s why the court gave this verdict.”