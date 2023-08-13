    বাংলা

    Man sentenced to death for abduction, rape of schoolgirl in Natore

    Another convict has been handed imprisonment until death

    Natore Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 August 2023, 09:47 AM
    Updated : 13 August 2023, 09:47 AM

    A Natore court has sentenced a man to death for the abduction and rape of a schoolgirl in Natore’s Lalpur a decade ago. It jailed another convict until death in the same case.

    Judge Muhammad Abdur Rahim of the Natore Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal delivered the verdict on Sunday.

    The death row convict, Md Sumon, is a native of Lalpur’s Pokanda. Md Rafiqul Islam, who was sentenced to prison until death, hails from Washing Dhankushti in Sirajganj.

    The court also slapped a Tk 30,000 fine on both convicts, said Special Public Prosecutor Md Anisur Rahman Bulu.

    “We succeeded in proving the convicts committed the crime without a doubt. That’s why the court gave this verdict.”

    Sumon, a local hooligan, used to harass a tenth grader in Lalpur on her way to school and propositioned her for a romantic relationship, according to the case documents.

    When the schoolgirl informed her family, they warned Sumon not to bother her. The warning enraged Sumon.

    On Feb 16, 2016, Sumon and his accomplices abducted the girl from her home using a microbus. He detained and raped her.

    Police rescued the girl later from Sumon’s home. The girl’s father filed a case with the Lalpur Police Station, naming Sumon and several others in the case.

