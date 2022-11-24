Ex-SP Babul Akter shown arrested in a digital security case filed by PBI

Former Superintendent of Police Babul Akter has been shown arrested by a court in another PBI case filed under the Digital Security Act.

The decision was delivered by Chattogram Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Abdul Halim on Thursday.

“At the hearing, the court ordered Babul Akter to be shown arrested in the Digital Security Act case based on the petition from the police case investigating agency,” said Golam Mawla Murad, Babul’s lawyer.

The case was filed by PBI Special SP Naima Sultana at the city’s Khulshi Police Station on Oct 18. SI Arifur Rahman, the investigating officer in the case, filed the petition with the court. However, he did not make a remand petition to interrogate Babul.