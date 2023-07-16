Two women die as truck rams motorcycle in Sirajganj

The dead have been identified as Fatema Khatun Jim, 18, and Khadija Begum, 25.

The motorcycle driver was crossing the road with the pillion passengers when a Dhaka-bound cattle truck hit the vehicle, said Mostafizur Rahman, team leader of Raiganj fire service, citing locals. “The two women died on the spot.”

The truck driver and his assistant fled the scene after the incident. Police have seized the truck, said Badrul.

The bodies have been recovered and kept at the police station.