    বাংলা

    Two women die as truck rams motorcycle in Sirajganj

    They were riding pillion on a motorcycle when the vehicle was struck by a truck on the Dhaka-Bogura highway

    Sirajganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 July 2023, 04:40 AM
    Updated : 16 July 2023, 04:40 AM

    Two motorcycle passengers have died after a truck slammed into the two-wheeler in Sirajganj’s Raiganj Upazila.

    The incident took place on the Dhaka-Bogura highway near the Chandaikona bus stand area around 9:30 pm on Saturday, said Badrul Kabir, chief of Hatikumrul Highway Police Station.

    The dead have been identified as Fatema Khatun Jim, 18, and Khadija Begum, 25.

    The motorcycle driver was crossing the road with the pillion passengers when a Dhaka-bound cattle truck hit the vehicle, said Mostafizur Rahman, team leader of Raiganj fire service, citing locals. “The two women died on the spot.”

    The truck driver and his assistant fled the scene after the incident. Police have seized the truck, said Badrul.

    The bodies have been recovered and kept at the police station.

    RELATED STORIES
    3 die as truck crashes into easybike in Tangail
    3 die in Tangail road crash
    Five others were injured in the accident and sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital
    Two children drown in Sirajganj
    2 children drown in Sirajganj
    They went to play in Alokdia Char and drowned without anyone knowing, according to authorities
    4-year-old child among 4 dead as pickup crashes into truck in Sirajganj
    Child among 4 dead in Sirajganj road crash
    The victims were travelling as passengers on a cattle-laden pickup when it crashed head-on into a truck
    Child among three dead as bus crushes autorickshaw in Sirajganj
    3 die in Sirajganj road accident
    The dead include two women and a child, who are yet to be identified, say police

    Opinion

    NATO dodges bullet on Sweden, identifies new divisions
    Peter Apps
    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan