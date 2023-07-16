Two women die as truck rams motorcycle in Sirajganj

Two motorcycle passengers have died after a truck slammed into the two-wheeler in Sirajganj’s Raiganj Upazila.
The incident took place on the Dhaka-Bogura highway near the Chandaikona bus stand area around 9:30 pm on Saturday, said Badrul Kabir, chief of Hatikumrul Highway Police Station.
The dead have been identified as Fatema Khatun Jim, 18, and Khadija Begum, 25.
The motorcycle driver was crossing the road with the pillion passengers when a Dhaka-bound cattle truck hit the vehicle, said Mostafizur Rahman, team leader of Raiganj fire service, citing locals. “The two women died on the spot.”
The truck driver and his assistant fled the scene after the incident. Police have seized the truck, said Badrul.
The bodies have been recovered and kept at the police station.