Hasina opens 45 more community vision centres across Bangladesh

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated another 45 community vision centres in 13 districts across the country.

The newly opened centres pushed the total number of community vision centres to 135. At least one-third of the people at the grassroots level will have access to free eye care at the centres.

The inaugural ceremony was held at the National Opthalmology Institute in Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on Wednesday, state news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reports. The prime minister joined the event via video conferencing.