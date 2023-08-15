Bangladesh mourning founding father Bangabandhu on Aug 15 massacre anniversary

Not only did Bangladesh lose the Father of the Nation in the massacre, but it also started a journey backwards, plunging into the darkness of Pakistan-style military rules, just four years after liberation.

The killers – a group of rogue army officers – could not be tried because of an Indemnity Ordinance. Finally, when Bangabandhu’s Awami League party returned to power in 1996, with his daughter Sheikh Hasina at the helm, the government paved the way for the trial of the assassins.

Now, more than a decade after executing some of the Bangabandhu murder convicts, the government has drafted a law to form a commission to identify those who plotted the murder.

The draft law will be placed in parliament after getting Hasina’s greenlight, Law Minister Anisul Huq said recently.

"Hopefully, names of those who were behind the conspiracy to assassinate the Father of the Nation will also come out one day,” Hasina said in her National Mourning Day message.

After the Indemnity Ordinance was scrapped to make way for the trial of the killers, the court sentenced 15 people to death for the Aug 15 carnage.

The top court upheld death penalties for 12 of them.

One of the convicts died overseas, seven of them were executed while four of them are still on the run.

Hasina herself claims that Gen Ziaur Rahman, who became the first military ruler of Bangladesh after Bangabandhu’s killing, was involved in the assassination of the Father of the Nation and his family.

In 1981, a commission was formed in the UK to investigate Bangabandhu’s murder but the members of the panel were blocked from entering a Zia-governed Bangladesh.

A year later, the commission published an initial report blaming the then government for not allowing “legal and judicial processes” over the assassination to proceed.