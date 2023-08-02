Concerns over illegal arms rise in Bangladesh before elections

With the general election fast approaching, worries among government, law enforcement and security analysts are growing over a surge in illegal weapons as a wave of political tension roils through Bangladesh.
The Rapid Action Battalion has recovered 433 illegal firearms, and arrested 149 people in connection to the seizures in the first six months of 2023.
In May alone, 242 illegal arms were seized.
According to the Border Guard Bangladesh, on an average, arms smugglers are caught with at least two firearms every month while trying to cross the border.
Security analyst Abdur Rashid, a former army officer, believes that illegal arms dealers will likely become more active leading up to the parliamentary polls.
He says professional criminals or illegal arms gangs already exploit the tense political situation.
Moreover, certain people are taking advantage of this situation to manipulate their personal rivalries.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal also believes that the upcoming days will be even more challenging, with increased political tension.
During a meeting earlier this year, the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order issued a directive to law enforcement agencies to find and recover illegal weapons in the country.
Police say they conduct regular raids, specifically focusing on election-related activities.
REASONS FOR CONCERN AHEAD OF POLLS
Rashid said the demand for arms typically rises before elections, leading arms smugglers to produce and supply weapons from both domestic sources and abroad, generating illicit profits.
Consequently, law enforcement agencies often conduct specialised operations to eradicate illegal weapons from circulation before elections.
According to the retired major general of the Bangladesh Army, when weapons are present in society, people may opt to use these arms or resort to conflict to pursue their own interests or the interests of others.
He emphasised that the security forces must work impartially to prevent such conflicts.
“It is essential to treat everyone equally and ensure that anyone involved in illegal weapons is caught and brought to justice, regardless of their identity or position.”
LAW ENFORCERS ALERT IN HEATED POLITICS
Asaduzzaman said that law enforcement agencies and border forces are actively working on the issue.
When asked about the possibility of a special operation, Kamal said, "The time has not come yet. Let's wait and see."
Anwar Hossain, a deputy inspector general of police, said that a special operation has not started, but efforts against illegal weapons and drugs are still ongoing.
He said a meeting was held with officials from different units on Monday, and special drives will be initiated to recover illegal firearms before the election.
Following a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order on Feb 23, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, who chairs the committee, said that many arms licences have expired, making the weapons illegal.
Some people try to make illegal weapons appear legal by using fake licences, he said.
“Law enforcement agencies have been instructed to gather information on these illegal weapons and take appropriate action to recover them.”
SOURCE OF ARMS RECOVERED IN 2016 STILL UNKNOWN
A huge cache of weapons and ammo was recovered from Diabari canal in Uttara in 2016, but law enforcers have yet to figure out where those were smuggled in from.
It is still a complete mystery who brought those weapons and for what purpose.
Hence, the path used for smuggling that cache remains open and more such pathways are opening up, said Rashid.
“It is crucial to find out through where those weapons were smuggled in and to bring those responsible to justice. As [law enforcers] failed to figure it out in seven years, the route to bring weapons into the country illegally remains open.”
As many as 13 travel bags filled with shotguns, SMG magazines, bullets, bayonets, explosive gel, walkie-talkies and several electric devices were recovered in three phases on Jun 18, 19 and 25 in 2016 from the canal at Uttara Sector No. 16.
The retired military officer thinks it creates odds of a rise in illegal weapons with the 12th general election approaching.
“Tracking the source and everything else of such a large supply of weapons needs to be done in the interest of public security,” he said, adding that closing such routes is mandatory for safety.
He said special paths are used for the smuggling of weapons and drugs and smugglers continue using those unless closed by law enforcers.
The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit of Bangladesh Police are investigating the incident based on a general diary filed by police with the Turag Police Station at that time.
CTTC chief Mohammad Asaduzzaman, an additional commissioner of DMP, said on Wednesday that the investigation made no headways yet, though they were still on the lookout.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman said: “The law enforcement agencies have no shortcomings. They were putting much effort and hard work into the investigation. I’m hoping those responsible for bringing those weapons to Diabari and the route will soon be found.”