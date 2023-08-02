Concerns over illegal arms rise in Bangladesh before elections

With the general election fast approaching, worries among government, law enforcement and security analysts are growing over a surge in illegal weapons as a wave of political tension roils through Bangladesh.

The Rapid Action Battalion has recovered 433 illegal firearms, and arrested 149 people in connection to the seizures in the first six months of 2023.

In May alone, 242 illegal arms were seized.

According to the Border Guard Bangladesh, on an average, arms smugglers are caught with at least two firearms every month while trying to cross the border.

Security analyst Abdur Rashid, a former army officer, believes that illegal arms dealers will likely become more active leading up to the parliamentary polls.

He says professional criminals or illegal arms gangs already exploit the tense political situation.

Moreover, certain people are taking advantage of this situation to manipulate their personal rivalries.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal also believes that the upcoming days will be even more challenging, with increased political tension.

During a meeting earlier this year, the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order issued a directive to law enforcement agencies to find and recover illegal weapons in the country.

Police say they conduct regular raids, specifically focusing on election-related activities.