Toddler among 5 family members burnt in Dhamrai gas explosion

Five members of a family have suffered burns after a leak in a gas pipe led to a build-up of gas and an explosion in Dhaka’s Dhamrai.

The incident occurred on the ground floor of a two-storey building around 5:30 am on Saturday in the Kumrail area next to the graveyard, said Sohel Rana, a senior station officer for the fire service.

The victims were identified as garment worker Manzurul Islam, 32, his wife Josna Begum, 25, their 1.5-year-old girl Marium, Josna’s older sister Hosna, 28, and her daughter Sadia, 18.

They have been rescued and taken to the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute for treatment.