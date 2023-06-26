    বাংলা

    Bangladesh to increase salaries of civil servants by 5%

    Hasina instructs Mustafa Kamal to take measures in her closing remarks in parliament’s FY24 budget session

    Published : 25 June 2023, 07:03 PM
    The government is raising the salaries of civil servants by 5 percent after eight years. 

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina instructed Finance Minister  AHM Mustafa Kamal to take measures in her closing remarks in parliament’s FY24 budget session on Sunday. 

    The public servants currently get salaries as per the pay scale announced in 2015, which states a 5 percent annual pay rise. 

    The rate was fixed in line with the inflation of the time. But as the inflation is growing faster than expected, government employees hoped their salaries would be raised in the national budget. 

    Kamal, however, did not hint at raising the salaries in the proposed budget. 

    On Sunday, Hasina raised the issue in parliament. “I request the finance minister to consider making a special emergency payment, which will be 5 percent of the government employees’ basic salary. I hope the finance minister will accept the matter.”

