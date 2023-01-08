Bangladesh’s top court upholds bail for Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas

The High Court panel of Justice Md Salim and Justice Riaz Uddin Khan granted the two BNP leaders interim bail for six months last week after their bail petitions were rejected four times by the trial court. It also issued a rule asking why the two BNP leaders should not be granted regular bail and asked those concerned for a response within four weeks.

But the leaders were not freed from jail immediately as Supreme Court Chamber Justice Jahangir Hossain decided that the bail petitions must be heard by the full appellate bench on Sunday, responding to an appeal from the state.

The matter came before the Appellate Bench on Sunday accordingly.

"The Appellate Division listened to our arguments, as well as those from the state," said Zainul Abedin after the hearing. "After hearing from both sides, they vacated the decision by the chamber court."

"They gave another order instructing (the High Court's) rule to be settled within a month. As such, the bail granted by the High Court Division has been upheld."

The advocate added, "Following this decision from the Appellate Division, we will furnish bail bonds... We believe that once the bail bonds are posted, they will be released."