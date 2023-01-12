5 suspected members of Jamatul Ansar arrested in Chattogram Hill Tracts

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested five more suspected members of the new militant group Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya in the Chattogram Hill Tracts.

The suspects allegedly had training at the camps of the tribal separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front or KNF, also known as the Bawm Party, in the hill tracts.

The elite police unit's spokesman Khandaker Al Moin said they made the arrests in the remote forests of Roangchhari and Thanchi in Bandarban.