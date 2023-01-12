5 suspected members of Jamatul Ansar arrested in Chattogram Hill Tracts

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested five more suspected members of the new militant group Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya in the Chattogram Hill Tracts.
The suspects allegedly had training at the camps of the tribal separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front or KNF, also known as the Bawm Party, in the hill tracts.
The elite police unit's spokesman Khandaker Al Moin said they made the arrests in the remote forests of Roangchhari and Thanchi in Bandarban.
The suspects have been identified as Nizamuddin Hiron alias Yusuf, 30, Sadikur Rahman Sumon alias Farkun, 30, Saleh Ahmed alias Saiha, 27, Bayezid Islam alias Bairu, 21, and an unnamed 17-year-old boy.
The RAB said at a press conference in Bandarban on Thursday that the teenage suspect was among the eight Cumilla youths who had left home to join militancy. All five were on a list of 55 radicalised youths who had been reported missing by their families.
The RAB and the Army have been conducting a joint operation in the hill tracts to apprehend the members of Jamatul Ansar and the Bawm Party for over two months.
As many as 12 members of Jamatul Ansar and 13 of the Bawm Party have so far been arrested.