'Russian propaganda': US rejects claims of meddling in Bangladesh elections

Washington has rebuffed Moscow's allegations that the US envoy in Dhaka Peter Haas was attempting to interference in Bangladesh's internal affairs by colluding with opposition leaders ahead of the country's national elections.

During a media briefing in Washington on Wednesday, John Kirby, the White House's National Security Council spokesperson, dismissed Russia's claims as "absolutely false".

"This is just classic Russian propaganda. They know it’s false. We want the same thing the Bangladeshi people want and that’s free and fair elections."