Fish surface on Karnaphuli River due to burnt sugar waste from S Alam Group warehouse fire

The river has been largely devoid of large fish for the past decade due to pollution over the years. The few species of small fish that survive in the river are also at risk of extinction because of chemical pollution from the burning of sugar.

The S Alam Refined Sugar Industries Limited is situated in Karnafuli Upazila’s Charpatharghata Union on the south bank of the river. A warehouse of the company is used to store refined sugar while the four others are used for crude sugar, a compound of carbon, hydrogen and oxygen.

Around 400,000 tonnes of raw sugar were stored in four warehouses owned by the company, including 100,000 tonnes in the one that burnt, an S Alam Group official said.

The fire could not be fully extinguished despite efforts made since it started on Monday. The warehouse was seen burning even on Wednesday afternoon.

Speculation by experts on the impact of the fire on the river and the surrounding environment came true when the melted crude sugar from the burning warehouse began flowing into the river. Since Tuesday, fish have been seen floating on both sides of the river.

The water has turned brown in parts near the river’s south bank due to the pollution.