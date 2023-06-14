    বাংলা

    Man shot and hacked to death over 'turf war' in Munshiganj

    Assailants barged into his home and killed him over an alleged dispute centring territorial dominance, police said

    Munshiganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 June 2023, 05:39 AM
    Updated : 14 June 2023, 05:39 AM

    A man has been shot and hacked to death over an alleged territorial dispute in Munshiganj Sadar Upazila.

    The victim was identified as 38-year-old Shyamal Bepari, who returned to the country a year ago after a long stay in Malaysia. He had been living alone in the upazila's Shilai Purbarakhi village.

    The incident took place in Bepari's home around midnight on Tuesday, according to Tarikuzzaman, chief of Munshiganj Sadar Police Station.

    Bepari was embroiled in a feud over territorial dominance and was involved in several fights, police said, citing his family.

    He was also arrested in a case relating to the issue before being released on bail a few weeks ago.

    Assailants barged into Bepari's home late at night and launched the fatal attack, according to police. They shot and stabbed him before leaving him to die.

    Bepari's relatives later took him to Munshiganj General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

    Shaibal Basak, a doctor in the hospital's emergency department, said there were stab and gunshot wounds across Bepari's body.

    Law enforcers were deployed to the area after the incident, but the assailants managed to flee, said Mahfuzur Rahman Al-Mamun, the district's superintendent of police.

    Bepari's body has been kept in Munshiganj General Hospital's morgue for an autopsy. Police have launched an investigation into the killing.

