Man shot and hacked to death over 'turf war' in Munshiganj

A man has been shot and hacked to death over an alleged territorial dispute in Munshiganj Sadar Upazila.

The victim was identified as 38-year-old Shyamal Bepari, who returned to the country a year ago after a long stay in Malaysia. He had been living alone in the upazila's Shilai Purbarakhi village.

The incident took place in Bepari's home around midnight on Tuesday, according to Tarikuzzaman, chief of Munshiganj Sadar Police Station.

Bepari was embroiled in a feud over territorial dominance and was involved in several fights, police said, citing his family.