Even after conviction, sacked Teknaf OC Pradip, wife Chumki protest their innocence

Dishonourably discharged chief of Teknaf Police Station Pradip Kumar Das has claimed he is innocent and that he was not part of any corruption after being sentenced to 20 years in prison by a Chittagong court on graft charges.

Pradip, who became infamous for his kill counts during drug raids and so-called “gunfights”, made the claim in front of journalists while being whisked away from the court premises after the verdict was delivered on Wednesday.

Similarly, Pradip’s spouse, Chumki Das, claimed that the couple were a victim of a wide conspiracy by a vested quarter who had long feared her husband for his “good work ethics”.

Chumki was sentenced to 21 years in prison in the same case, started by the Anti-Corruption Commission over possessing assets beyond means.

The court of Chattogram Division Special Judge Munshi Abdul Majid has also ordered the state to seize their assets.

Pradip had previously been sentenced to death over the murder of retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan.

The court framed charges against Pradip and his wife in the ACC case in December 2021 and ordered the authorities to issue an arrest warrant against Chumki.