    বাংলা

    EC cancels candidacy of Azizur as Gazipur city councillor a day ahead of vote

    He allegedly spread fear against voting for anyone but the Awami League

    Gazipur Correspondent
    Published : 24 May 2023, 12:07 PM
    Updated : 24 May 2023, 12:07 PM

    The Election Commission has scrapped the candidacy of Azizur Rahman as a councillor in Gazipur city polls, just a day before the vote, over intimidating voters.

    EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam on Wednesday said the allegations against Azizur were proven and the councillor candidate for Gazipur Ward No. 40 had confessed to it as well.

    On Monday evening, Azizur held a rally at Pubail’s Kaler Bazar.

    While delivering a speech, he allegedly said no one but ‘boat supporters’ would be allowed to enter the voting centres. His threat was meant to demoralise those who wished to cast their votes for anyone else.

    Azizur’s comments went viral on social media and were reported by different news outlets.

    RELATED STORIES
    US President Joe Biden eats a cherry as he tours King Orchards with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in Central Lake, Michigan, US, July 3, 2021.
    Voters say neither Biden nor Trump should run in 2024
    Sixty-one percent of registered Democrats in a poll said he was too old to work in government
    Labourers load vegetables on a bicycle at a fruit and vegetable wholesale market in Mumbai, India, Feb 8, 2023.
    India economic growth seen stuck in low gear
    All respondents in the latest poll predicted a notable deceleration in economic growth this fiscal year, with the most optimistic forecast being 6.6%
    Gazipur to use WhatsApp to share info on city polls
    Gazipur city poll: Info to be shared through WhatsApp
    EVMs and other necessary poll equipment have reached Gazipur and will be taken to the polling centres on Wednesday
    Final day of campaign in Gazipur
    Final day of campaign in Gazipur
    The candidates for the post of Gazipur City Corporation’s mayor were very busy on the final day of the election campaign on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. They went from door to door, seeking votes in the str ...

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk