EC cancels candidacy of Azizur as Gazipur city councillor a day ahead of vote

The Election Commission has scrapped the candidacy of Azizur Rahman as a councillor in Gazipur city polls, just a day before the vote, over intimidating voters.

EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam on Wednesday said the allegations against Azizur were proven and the councillor candidate for Gazipur Ward No. 40 had confessed to it as well.

On Monday evening, Azizur held a rally at Pubail’s Kaler Bazar.

While delivering a speech, he allegedly said no one but ‘boat supporters’ would be allowed to enter the voting centres. His threat was meant to demoralise those who wished to cast their votes for anyone else.

Azizur’s comments went viral on social media and were reported by different news outlets.