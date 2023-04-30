2m students sit for SSC, equivalent exams

Over two million students from 11 educational boards are sitting for their Secondary School Certificate and equivalent examinations at 3,818 exam centres in Bangladesh and abroad.
The exams kicked off at 10 am on Sunday with the Bengali first paper under the nine general education boards, the Bengali second paper under SSC Vocational, and the Quran Majid and Tajvid test under the madrasa board. Following the directives, the examinees had to enter the exam halls 30 minutes before exam time. The exams will end at 1 pm.
The number of students taking the public exams increased by 50,295 from last year.
Prior to the pandemic, the SSC exams used to start in February. Last year's exams began on Sept 15, seven months behind schedule due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic and floods.
The government had previously said that the SSC exams this year will be held in April, two months later than the usual time, following the slowdown in the spread of COVID-19.
Those students who fail to reach the exam centres 30 minutes before the exam, must get their names and other details registered which should be submitted to the respective education board on the same day, according to the National Monitoring and Law and Order Committee.
The set code for the question paper will be announced 25 minutes before the exam begins. A secretary, tag officer, or police officer will open the question paper accordingly.
No one apart from those related to the exam, like the students, invigilators, inspection teams from the ministry, district or upazila, or law enforcers will be allowed to enter the exam centres.
Only the centre secretary can use a mobile phone which does not contain internet or camera features at the exam centre. No one else can use a mobile phone or any unapproved electronic device.
An executive magistrate and a tag officer will be dedicated to each exam centre. The tag officer carries the question papers from the treasury, and police station to the centre under police protection.
All tuition centres must remain closed from Apr 26 to May 23 during the SSC exams.
The BTRC and detective agencies will be monitoring social media, mobile banking and BG Press officials in a bid to prevent question paper leaks or any related rumours, said Tapan Kumar Sarkar, chairman of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee.
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police banned the general public from travelling near SSC and equivalent exam centres and nearby areas during the tests.
People who are not sitting for the tests are prohibited from travelling within 200 yards of exam centres, according to a statement issued by the police.
Students with disabilities, visual impairment, or cerebral palsy will be allowed to bring along their scribes. They, along with students with autism and Down’s syndrome, will get 20 extra minutes to complete exams.
The 2023 exams are being held under an amended syllabus with full marks.
The results will be published 60 days after the end of the exams.
Theoretical papers under the general education boards will be completed by May 23. The practical exams will start on May 24 and end on May 30.
Madrasa board theoretical tests will end on May 25, while the practical exam.
will start on May 27 and end on Jun 3.
Theoretical papers under the vocational education board will end on May 23. The
practical exams will start on May 25 and end on Jun 4.