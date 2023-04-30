2m students sit for SSC, equivalent exams

No one apart from those related to the exam, like the students, invigilators, inspection teams from the ministry, district or upazila, or law enforcers will be allowed to enter the exam centres.



Only the centre secretary can use a mobile phone which does not contain internet or camera features at the exam centre. No one else can use a mobile phone or any unapproved electronic device.



An executive magistrate and a tag officer will be dedicated to each exam centre. The tag officer carries the question papers from the treasury, and police station to the centre under police protection.



All tuition centres must remain closed from Apr 26 to May 23 during the SSC exams.



The BTRC and detective agencies will be monitoring social media, mobile banking and BG Press officials in a bid to prevent question paper leaks or any related rumours, said Tapan Kumar Sarkar, chairman of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee.



The Dhaka Metropolitan Police banned the general public from travelling near SSC and equivalent exam centres and nearby areas during the tests.



People who are not sitting for the tests are prohibited from travelling within 200 yards of exam centres, according to a statement issued by the police.



Students with disabilities, visual impairment, or cerebral palsy will be allowed to bring along their scribes. They, along with students with autism and Down’s syndrome, will get 20 extra minutes to complete exams.

The 2023 exams are being held under an amended syllabus with full marks.

The results will be published 60 days after the end of the exams.

Theoretical papers under the general education boards will be completed by May 23. The practical exams will start on May 24 and end on May 30.

Madrasa board theoretical tests will end on May 25, while the practical exam.

will start on May 27 and end on Jun 3.

Theoretical papers under the vocational education board will end on May 23. The

practical exams will start on May 25 and end on Jun 4.