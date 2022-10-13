    বাংলা

    Ghorashal Thermal Power Plant’s unit 5 shut again amid electricity crisis

    The unit resumed production two days ago after being shut down for seven days after the national power grid failure on Oct 4

    Narsingdi Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 Oct 2022, 06:01 PM
    Updated : 12 Oct 2022, 06:01 PM

    Power generation at Ghorashal Thermal Power Plant’s unit 5 in Narsingdi’s Polash Upazila has halted again, two days after resuming operation.

    The production of this unit was halted due to the failure of bearings at 2:30pm on Wednesday, said Mohammad Abu Bakar Siddique, acting chief engineer of the power plant.

    According to authorities, units 4 and 5 of the thermal power plant were shut down during the national grid failure on Oct 4.

    The government reintroduced rolling blackouts in July following a gas shortage fuelled by the Russia-Ukraine war. It also raised gas and fuel oil prices to save the depleted foreign currency reserves. The power crisis has worsened recently after a national grid failure.

    Later, unit 4 with a capacity of 350 MW was brought back into operation within an hour of the disruption.

    However, it took seven days to fix the safety bulb and start unit 5 with a capacity of 210 MW. The unit went into full production on Monday.

