Assailants beat activist for independent candidate to death in Madaripur

According to Nazmul Hasan, the officer-in-charge of Kalkani Police Station, Eskandar died around 12 pm on Saturday.

On Friday, assailants attacked Eskandar with hammers and sharp weapons as he was returning home from Lakshmipur market around 8 pm, locals said.

Eskandar was initially taken to the Upazila Health Complex for treatment and was later admitted to the Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal when his condition deteriorated.