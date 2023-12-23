    বাংলা

    Assailants beat activist for independent candidate to death in Madaripur

    He died while undergoing treatment at Barishal's Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital

    Madaripur Correspondent
    Published : 23 Dec 2023, 11:33 AM
    Updated : 23 Dec 2023, 11:33 AM

    An activist working on the election campaign of an independent candidate was beaten to death in Madaripur's Kalkini Upazila.

    Eskandar Kha, 50, was a member of the Awami League's Lakshmipur Union, Ward No. 8 and a supporter of Tahmina Begum, an independent candidate of the Madaripur-3 constituency.

    According to Nazmul Hasan, the officer-in-charge of Kalkani Police Station, Eskandar died around 12 pm on Saturday.

    On Friday, assailants attacked Eskandar with hammers and sharp weapons as he was returning home from Lakshmipur market around 8 pm, locals said.

    Eskandar was initially taken to the Upazila Health Complex for treatment and was later admitted to the Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal when his condition deteriorated.

    OC Hasan told reporters that additional police forces have been deployed in the area to maintain order.

    Earlier, on Thursday, arsonists bombed Tahmina's campaign trail, injuring at least ten people.

    Over 150 people were accused in a case filed by Kazi Mofazzal Hossain, a supporter of the independent candidate.

    Later, 57 people, including boat candidate Abdus Sobhan Mia Golap's supporter Fazlul Haque Bepari, were accused in a case over a crude bomb attack on Friday. Police have arrested two people so far.

