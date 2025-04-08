Apart from rainfall from Thursday, the low-pressure system is unlikely to significantly affect Bangladesh

Low-pressure system forms over Bay of Bengal, may develop into a depression

A low-pressure system has formed over the Bay of Bengal, with meteorologists forecasting a potential intensification into a depression.

Experts, however, say that apart from rainfall from Thursday, the low-pressure system is unlikely to significantly affect Bangladesh.

On Monday, Shahinul Islam, a meteorologist at the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, said: “The low pressure formed in the evening.”

“There is a possibility of it developing into a depression. But the chance of it turning into a cyclone is very low. We expect light winds and an increase in rainfall around the 10th of April.”

In its regular weather bulletin, the department said temporary gusty winds accompanied by lightning or thunderstorms may occur in isolated areas across the Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions over the next 24 hours, beginning at 6pm on Monday.

Elsewhere, skies are expected to remain partly cloudy, with predominantly dry conditions prevailing throughout the country.

Meanwhile, a mild heat wave affected parts of Bangladesh on Monday, sweeping over Faridpur, Madaripur, Jashore, Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram, Bandarban and Rangamati.

Meteorologists said the heat wave may subside in some areas by Tuesday.

On Monday, Feni recorded the highest temperature in the country at 37.6℃, while Dhaka reached a peak of 35.5℃.

When temperatures range between 36°C to 38°C over a significant area, it is considered a mild heat wave.

When the mercury rises from 38°C to 40°C, it is a moderate heat wave.

Temperatures from 40°C to 42°C are considered a severe heatwave, while temperatures above 42°C are labelled a very severe heatwave.

The forecast suggests a slight drop in daytime temperatures nationwide, with nighttime temperatures expected to remain largely unchanged.