Fire engulfs chemical warehouse in Dhaka's Chawkbazar

A fire has swept through a warehouse storing chemical substances in Old Dhaka's Chawkbazar.

The incident occurred at the storage facility in Chawkbazar's Islambagh around 3:30am on Friday, said Shahjahan Sikder, a Fire Service official.

Nine firefighting units battled the flames for over two hours before taking control of the situation around 6am, according to Saleh Uddin, deputy director of the Fire Service Dhaka Division.

"The fire is under control but has yet to be fully extinguished," he said.

As of 9:30am, efforts to put out the fire were still ongoing. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

Authorities could not immediately determine the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage.