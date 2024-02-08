    বাংলা

    BGB takes 100 fleeing Myanmar border guards to Teknaf

    A total of 330 people have crossed the border seeking refuge in Bangladesh amid armed conflict in Myanmar

    Senior CorrespondentBandarban Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 Feb 2024, 12:32 PM
    Updated : 8 Feb 2024, 12:32 PM

    Border Guard Bangladesh has taken around 101 members of Myanmar’s Border Guard Police to Teknaf’s Nhila Union after they fled to Bangladesh through the Naikhongchhari border in Bandarban.

    The BGP personnel were taken closer to the coast amid talks with Myanmar to repatriate the fleeing border guards through the country’s water route.

    “A total of 330 people have taken refuge in Bangladesh so far following the clashes between Myanmar’s military forces and armed insurgents. Around 100 of them have been taken from Tumbru to Nhila in consideration of the administrative facilities,” BGB spokesman Shariful Islam said.

    A bus, two trucks, three pickup vans and two armoured vehicles operated by BGB transported the BGP personnel from Tumbru Government Primary School to Ghumdhum High School in Bandarban’s Naikhongchhari. Several BGP members were seen limping. Some of them did not have shoes. Several of them had bandages on their arms and other parts of their bodies.

    
