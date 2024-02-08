BGB takes 100 fleeing Myanmar border guards to Teknaf

Border Guard Bangladesh has taken around 101 members of Myanmar’s Border Guard Police to Teknaf’s Nhila Union after they fled to Bangladesh through the Naikhongchhari border in Bandarban.

The BGP personnel were taken closer to the coast amid talks with Myanmar to repatriate the fleeing border guards through the country’s water route.

“A total of 330 people have taken refuge in Bangladesh so far following the clashes between Myanmar’s military forces and armed insurgents. Around 100 of them have been taken from Tumbru to Nhila in consideration of the administrative facilities,” BGB spokesman Shariful Islam said.