Chhatra League leader arrested for alleged rape of woman at Jahangirnagar University

Police have arrested a Chhatra League leader at Jahangirnagar University over the alleged rape of a woman after trapping her husband in a residential hall of the university.

They arrested three others for assisting the Chhatra League leader.

The key suspect was arrested on Sunday morning from Savar after the incident took place near the Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall at 9:30 pm on Saturday, said Police Superintendent Abdullahil Kafi.

The key suspect, Mostafizur Rahman, is a student of the 2015-16 session at the International Relations Department. A former secretary of international relations affairs at the JU wing of Chhatra League, Mostafizur is a resident of Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall. He is known as a follower of Chhatra League leader Aktaruzzaman Sohel.

Another suspect in the rape, Mamun, is an outsider to the campus. He used to be a tenant of a house owned by the victim and often came to stay with Mostafizur at his room in block A of the hall.

Mostafizur and another campus Chhatra League leader Murad Hossain lived in room No. 317.

Jahangirnagar University Chhatra League have expelled Mostafizur over the incident. However, some other Chhatra League leaders were blamed for assisting the suspects to flee by breaking the entrance locked by the university authorities.