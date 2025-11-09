Formation of electoral administration kicks off with DC reshuffle

The Election Commission is focusing on the field administration as it prepares for the 13th general elections. As part of the effort, deputy commissioners of 15 districts, including Dhaka, have been changed.

Election Commissioner Md Anwarul Islam Sarkar said on Sunday, "In order to create a level playing field, changes are being carried out and will be carried out in future in the administration and police, who will have important responsibilities in the voting process."

"Such reshuffles will continue until the schedule is announced, especially for those in important positions involved in voting, including DCs (deputy commissioners), SPs (superintendents of police), UNOs (Upazila executive officers), and OCs (acting chiefs of police stations). Neutral, and qualified officials will be put in charge of the voting process."

The election commissioner said that those who have complaints against then following the schedule announcement will be scrutinised and reshuffled.

The Election Commission, led by AMM Nasir Uddin, has formed five special coordination and monitoring committees, including those on law and order and field administration, to prepare for the 13th national elections. Election Commissioner Anwarul is serving as the chairman of the Field Administration Coordination Committee.

He also highlighted the need to follow the code of conduct to ensure a proper electoral environment. The CEC, election commissioners and secretaries have already exchanged views in different areas. The new code of conduct is expected to be issued in a couple of days.

Anwarul said, "We will work seriously on the code of conduct. We are visiting different districts. We’re talking to magistrates and DIGs (of police)."

“(They’re being told that) this should be monitored strictly. We will be strict about enforcing the code of conduct after the schedule is announced."

The 13th general elections will be held in the first half of February. The EC will announce the schedule for them in the first half of December.

The electoral body has already announced that it would not keep "questionable and controversial" people among the polling officials, returning officers, assistant returning officers, presiding officers, and assistant presiding officers.

Political parties have also been pushing for the reshuffling of officials to ensure neutrality in the administration and police, creating a level playing field.

The chief advisor has already held the first coordination meeting to review the overall progress of election preparations and necessary measures.

As the designated advisor to the Ministry of Public Administration, all administrative reshuffles before the election will be directly supervised by the chief advisor.

A notice from the Chief Advisor’s Office said that for the appointment of the deputy commissioner, the officers will be selected based on their qualifications. They will be assigned to appropriate positions before the elections.