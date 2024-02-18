    বাংলা

    Madrasa teacher gets death for rape of four boys in Chattogram

    The court characterised the convict as a serial rapist, condemning him for betraying his duty to provide religious and moral guidance to the victims

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 18 Feb 2024, 11:26 AM
    Updated : 18 Feb 2024, 11:26 AM

    A court has handed down the death penalty to a madrasa teacher for raping four minor boys in Chattogram.

    Judge Joynal Abedin of Chattogram's Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-3 delivered the verdict in the presence of the convict on Sunday.

    All charges against him were proven beyond any doubt in court, with his confessional statement further solidifying the case against him, said Special Public Prosecutor Ziko Barua.

    Nasir was arrest following a complaint from the parents of the four victims in October 2020.

    According to the case dossier, one of the victims, a 10-year-old boy, fled the madrasa to his home and revealed to his father that he and three others had been subjected to repeated assaults by Nasir over two months.

    On one occasion, the boy was raped in his bedroom by Nasir, who threatened him into silence.

    The court characterised Nasir as a serial rapist, condemning him for betraying his duty to provide religious and moral guidance to the victims and choosing instead to engage in the egregious crime of rape, said Ziko.

    Nasir maintained a climate of fear among the victims, exploiting them regularly as part of his routine, a fact supported by his confession and the victims' statements.

    The court noted that Nasir's actions merited the highest form of punishment due to the severity and repetitive nature of his crimes.

    Prior to his tenure at the madrasa, Nasir had spent five years abroad. Following his arrest, it was revealed that his wife had left him, taking their child with her upon discovering his criminal actions.

    The legal proceedings against Nasir culminated with the submission of a chargesheet on Jul 4, 2021. He was subsequently indicted on Jan 25, 2020.

    The court's decision came after hearing the testimonies of 11 people.

    RELATED STORIES
    19,358 absent, 24 expelled on first day of SSC exams
    SSC exams: 19,358 absent, 24 expelled on first day
    An inspector from the Cumilla Board was also expelled
    Police hunt for teacher over 'rape' of second grader at Gopalganj women's madrasa
    Teacher suspected of 'raping' girl at Gopalganj madrasa
    The girl came back home in blood-stained clothes and claimed her madrasa teacher had done "bad things" to her
    A general view of Zimbabwe's Harare Magistrates Court, in Harare, Jan 30, 2024.
    Zimbabwe cabinet scraps colonial-era death penalty law
    The cabinet agreed to choose instead imposing lengthy prison sentences for the worst offences
    Court sentences 10, including ex-AL leader Ruhul Amin, to death in Noakhali election day rape case
    10 to die for 2018 Noakhali election day rape
    Awami League leader Ruhul Amin and Md Hasan Ali Bulu directly influenced and took part in the incident, the judge said

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps