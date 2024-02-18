Madrasa teacher gets death for rape of four boys in Chattogram

A court has handed down the death penalty to a madrasa teacher for raping four minor boys in Chattogram.

Judge Joynal Abedin of Chattogram's Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-3 delivered the verdict in the presence of the convict on Sunday.

All charges against him were proven beyond any doubt in court, with his confessional statement further solidifying the case against him, said Special Public Prosecutor Ziko Barua.

Nasir was arrest following a complaint from the parents of the four victims in October 2020.

According to the case dossier, one of the victims, a 10-year-old boy, fled the madrasa to his home and revealed to his father that he and three others had been subjected to repeated assaults by Nasir over two months.

On one occasion, the boy was raped in his bedroom by Nasir, who threatened him into silence.