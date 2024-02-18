Madrasa teacher gets death for rape of four boys in Chattogram

A court has handed down the death penalty to a madrasa teacher for raping four minor boys in Chattogram.
Judge Joynal Abedin of Chattogram's Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-3 delivered the verdict in the presence of the convict on Sunday.
All charges against him were proven beyond any doubt in court, with his confessional statement further solidifying the case against him, said Special Public Prosecutor Ziko Barua.
Nasir was arrest following a complaint from the parents of the four victims in October 2020.
According to the case dossier, one of the victims, a 10-year-old boy, fled the madrasa to his home and revealed to his father that he and three others had been subjected to repeated assaults by Nasir over two months.
On one occasion, the boy was raped in his bedroom by Nasir, who threatened him into silence.
The court characterised Nasir as a serial rapist, condemning him for betraying his duty to provide religious and moral guidance to the victims and choosing instead to engage in the egregious crime of rape, said Ziko.
Nasir maintained a climate of fear among the victims, exploiting them regularly as part of his routine, a fact supported by his confession and the victims' statements.
The court noted that Nasir's actions merited the highest form of punishment due to the severity and repetitive nature of his crimes.
Prior to his tenure at the madrasa, Nasir had spent five years abroad. Following his arrest, it was revealed that his wife had left him, taking their child with her upon discovering his criminal actions.
The legal proceedings against Nasir culminated with the submission of a chargesheet on Jul 4, 2021. He was subsequently indicted on Jan 25, 2020.
The court's decision came after hearing the testimonies of 11 people.