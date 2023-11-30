Man carries gun openly in Minister Dastagir Gazi’s procession during nomination submission

He claimed Zaman has a licence for the firearm.



“He shouldn’t have carried it openly. Actually he didn’t realise the matter. He got away when he understood it. He won’t repeat such a mistake again. He’ll be careful in future,” said Koli.



According to the gun law in Bangladesh, a person can carry a licensed firearm for self-defence, but they are prohibited from showing it in such a way that can frighten or irritate others.



Faysal Haque, the chief executive of Rupganj Upazila administration who is working as an assistant returning officer in the general election, said people with a gun licence cannot carry their firearm openly at any time, let alone during polls.



“This is beyond the rules. We’ve heard about it, but on one filed a specific complaint. Police usually take step in such cases,” he said.