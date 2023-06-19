Rohingya man killed in gunfight at Cox’s Bazar camp

A gunfight broke out between the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and Arakan Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO) at 8 am, said OC Ali. The two groups fired around 20 to 25 rounds during the shootout, he said.

Iman, an RSO member, was shot before being rescued by other Rohingya. He was taken to the IOM Hospital where he died.

The body has been sent to the Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital for an autopsy, the police officer said.