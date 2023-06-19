Rohingya man killed in gunfight at Cox’s Bazar camp

The accord aims to ensure crucial lifesaving support for the Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar and on Bhasan Char
A man has been killed in a gunfight between two rival groups at a Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya.
Iman Hossain, 18, a resident of Rohingya camp No. 10, died in the incident that took place around 10 am on Monday, said Sheikh Mohammad Ali, chief of Ukhiya Police Station.
A gunfight broke out between the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and Arakan Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO) at 8 am, said OC Ali. The two groups fired around 20 to 25 rounds during the shootout, he said.
Iman, an RSO member, was shot before being rescued by other Rohingya. He was taken to the IOM Hospital where he died.
The body has been sent to the Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital for an autopsy, the police officer said.