    বাংলা

    EC suspends voting at 44 centres in Gaibandha by-election over 'irregularities'

    It came after the authorities found irregularities in the voting process while monitoring the polling centres through CCTV cameras

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 12 Oct 2022, 07:07 AM
    Updated : 12 Oct 2022, 07:07 AM

    Voting has been suspended at 44 centres in the by-election to Gaibandha-5 (Saghata-Fulchhari) constituency, which fell vacant following the death of Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah.

    The Election Commission has been monitoring the election, which began at 8 am on Wednesday, through CCTV cameras installed at 145 polling centres.

    But the regulator decided to halt voting at 44 centres at 12 pm after noticing irregularities in the electoral process, said EC spokesam SM Asaduzzaman.

    Voters have been casting ballots using electronic voting machines, but complaints were raised that some people had secretly accessed the stations and cast votes on behalf of others.

    Assistant Returning Officer Abdul Muttalib said the voting will continue until 4:00pm without any interruptions at other stations.

    “We’ll observe the by-election centrally to see if there’s any irregularity, trespassing or secret access to the polling centres by monitoring CCTV footage. We’ll try to ensure a fair election and take immediate action if any irregularity is found,” Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said earlier.

    The parliamentary seat was declared vacant following the death of Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi on Jul 23. Although the by-election is of a relatively small scale, the EC took all measures to ensure a fair electoral process, the CEC said.

    Five candidates are vying for the Gaibandha-5 seat in parliament.

    Awami League candidate Mahmud Hasan is running with the 'boat' symbol, while Jatiya Party candidate AHM Golam Shahid is contesting the election with the 'plough' symbol. The other contestants are Bikalpa Dhara's Jahangir Alam and independent candidates Nahiduzzaman Apel and and Syed Mahbubur Rahman.

    RELATED STORIES
    Man dies, wife and son injured in Dhaka road crash
    Man dies, wife and son injured in Dhaka crash
    Md Babu and his family were walking along a sidewalk in Khilkhet when a car ran them over, according to police
    Bangladesh elected to UN Human Rights Council with highest votes in Asia and Pacific
    Bangladesh elected to UN Human Rights Council
    “This nullifies the ongoing smear campaign aimed at negatively portraying the human rights situation of Bangladesh,” the foreign ministry says
    Hasina calls for continued efforts to rein in prices of essentials
    PM wants continued efforts to rein in commodity prices
    But the prime minister took issue with the 'constant talk' about inflation and said it is not necessary to dwell on the matter
    Five labourers killed by lightning strikes in Rangpur
    5 die in Rangpur lightning strikes
    Another person was reportedly injured when lightning struck the at the BTC Intersection in Pirganj Upazila

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher