EC suspends voting at 44 centres in Gaibandha by-election over 'irregularities'

Voting has been suspended at 44 centres in the by-election to Gaibandha-5 (Saghata-Fulchhari) constituency, which fell vacant following the death of Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah.

The Election Commission has been monitoring the election, which began at 8 am on Wednesday, through CCTV cameras installed at 145 polling centres.

But the regulator decided to halt voting at 44 centres at 12 pm after noticing irregularities in the electoral process, said EC spokesam SM Asaduzzaman.

Voters have been casting ballots using electronic voting machines, but complaints were raised that some people had secretly accessed the stations and cast votes on behalf of others.

Assistant Returning Officer Abdul Muttalib said the voting will continue until 4:00pm without any interruptions at other stations.

“We’ll observe the by-election centrally to see if there’s any irregularity, trespassing or secret access to the polling centres by monitoring CCTV footage. We’ll try to ensure a fair election and take immediate action if any irregularity is found,” Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said earlier.

The parliamentary seat was declared vacant following the death of Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi on Jul 23. Although the by-election is of a relatively small scale, the EC took all measures to ensure a fair electoral process, the CEC said.

Five candidates are vying for the Gaibandha-5 seat in parliament.

Awami League candidate Mahmud Hasan is running with the 'boat' symbol, while Jatiya Party candidate AHM Golam Shahid is contesting the election with the 'plough' symbol. The other contestants are Bikalpa Dhara's Jahangir Alam and independent candidates Nahiduzzaman Apel and and Syed Mahbubur Rahman.