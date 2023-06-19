    বাংলা

    Fears of floods in Kurigram as rivers start to swell

    Low-lying vegetable fields are submerged in the northern district

    Kurigram Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 June 2023, 02:23 PM
    Updated : 19 June 2023, 02:23 PM

    The water levels of 16 rivers, including the Brahmaputra, the Dharla, the Teesta and the Dudhkumar, have started rising after rains for several days and an onrush of water from the upstream.

    Low-lying vegetable fields, especially in the river islands, have been submerged in the northern district, leaving the farmers worried.

    The water levels of the rivers were still below the danger limit on Monday, said Abdullah Al Mamun, executive director at the Water Development Board’s Kurigram District office.

    Although the Bangladesh Meteorological Department warned the water levels may cross the danger limit on Jun 22-23, Mamun said they were not expecting large-scale floodings in the next 10 days.

    Ahmed Ali, a farmer at Kurigram Sadar Upazila, said fields of pointed gourd, lady’s finger, jute leaf and other vegetables have gone under water. He fears their homes will also be submerged if the water levels rise further.

    Matiar Rahman of Ulipur Upazila said residents of the river islands are worried as water from the Brahmaputra river has started entering their areas.

