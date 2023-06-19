Fears of floods in Kurigram as rivers start to swell

The water levels of 16 rivers, including the Brahmaputra, the Dharla, the Teesta and the Dudhkumar, have started rising after rains for several days and an onrush of water from the upstream.

Low-lying vegetable fields, especially in the river islands, have been submerged in the northern district, leaving the farmers worried.

The water levels of the rivers were still below the danger limit on Monday, said Abdullah Al Mamun, executive director at the Water Development Board’s Kurigram District office.