Bangladesh lowers bus fare by Tk 0.05 per kilometre after a fuel price cut

The government reduced the prices of fuel oil by Tk 5 a litre on Monday, 23 days after raising the prices by as much as 51.68 percent. The price of diesel now stands at Tk 109 per litre.

On Aug 6, the government increased diesel price from Tk 80 to Tk 114 per litre.

The unprecedented price spikes shot long-route bus fare up by Tk 0.4 to Tk 2.2 per km and Tk 0.35 each km inside the city to Tk 2.5.

After the latest adjustment, bus fare will be Tk 2.15 per km on long routes and Tk 2.45 in cities.