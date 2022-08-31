    বাংলা

    Bangladesh lowers bus fare by Tk 0.05 per kilometre after a fuel price cut

    The government holds a meeting to adjust the fare

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 31 August 2022, 12:35 PM
    Updated : 31 August 2022, 12:35 PM

    The government has lowered bus fare by Tk 0.05 per kilometre after a Tk 5 cut in fuel oil prices per litre.

    Road Transport and Highways Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri announced the decision after a meeting at Bangladesh Road Transport Authority’s office in Dhaka on Wednesday.

    The government reduced the prices of fuel oil by Tk 5 a litre on Monday, 23 days after raising the prices by as much as 51.68 percent. The price of diesel now stands at Tk 109 per litre.

    On Aug 6, the government increased diesel price from Tk 80 to Tk 114 per litre.

    The unprecedented price spikes shot long-route bus fare up by Tk 0.4 to Tk 2.2 per km and Tk 0.35 each km inside the city to Tk 2.5.

    After the latest adjustment, bus fare will be Tk 2.15 per km on long routes and Tk 2.45 in cities.

