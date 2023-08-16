Gripped by poverty, Bangladesh's Tripura community battles for cultural heritage

The Tripura community in Bangladesh's Cumilla has been struggling in poverty as the pervasive influence of Bengali cultural practices has nearly destroyed their language and way of life.

The ethnic group has long stopped its traditional farming practice, Jhum cultivation, a slash-and-burn form of agriculture mostly practised by indigenous communities in the country’s hill tracts. The Tripura people now face dire circumstances marked by poverty and a high rate of unemployment.

A total of 500 Tripura people live in four villages in Cumilla’s Lalmai-Mainamati hill range. During a visit, bdnews24.com found that most of them work as labourers. Due to their precarious financial situation, the government has built houses for some of the families under its Ashrayan project.