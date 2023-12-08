    বাংলা

    9 held as customs officials seize 30 kg of smuggled gold at Sylhet airport

    Authorities seize 280 bars and six egg-shaped pieces of the precious metal from a group of passengers arriving from Dubai

    Sylhet Correspondent
    Published : 8 Dec 2023, 07:24 AM
    Updated : 8 Dec 2023, 07:24 AM

    Customs authorities have detained nine people carrying around 30 kg of gold at the Osmani International Airport in Sylhet.

    The detainees were passengers on a Bangladesh Biman Airlines flight from Dubai and were apprehended upon landing in Sylhet around 8:50 am on Friday, according to Sajedul Karim, assistant commissioner of Airport Customs.

    The names of the detainees, including a few children, were not immediately disclosed.

    Acting on a tip-off, authorities searched the passengers and seized 280 bars and six egg-shaped pieces of the precious metal, weighing about 30 kg, according to Sajedul.

    "We initially suspected nine passengers, including young children. However, three or four of them claimed ignorance of the situation," he said.

    "We will need some more time to provide details. The detainees are currently in our custody."

