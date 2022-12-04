1,356 suspects arrested in 24 hours in 15-day special police operation

Police have arrested at least 1,356 suspects in the last 24 hours to Sunday night in a special operation which commenced on Dec 1 to maintain law and order.

The 15-day operation, ordered by the Police Headquarters, was launched following the daring escape of two militants on death row from police custody in front of a Dhaka court recently as well as to secure the celebration of Victory Day on Dec 16 and Christmas and the festivities on the eve of the New Year on Dec 31.