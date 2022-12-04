    বাংলা

    1,356 suspects arrested in 24 hours in 15-day special police operation

    The operation was launched on Dec 1 following the dramatic escape of two militants on death row from police custody in front of a Dhaka court recently

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 Dec 2022, 04:32 PM
    Updated : 4 Dec 2022, 04:32 PM

    Police have arrested at least 1,356 suspects in the last 24 hours to Sunday night in a special operation which commenced on Dec 1 to maintain law and order.

    The 15-day operation, ordered by the Police Headquarters, was launched following the daring escape of two militants on death row from police custody in front of a Dhaka court recently as well as to secure the celebration of Victory Day on Dec 16 and Christmas and the festivities on the eve of the New Year on Dec 31.

    Police said that the arrestees have definitive charges against them.

    Md Manzur Rahman, a spokesman for the Police Headquarters, said the suspects were arrested in 2,231 raids and 358 cases had already been filed in these connections.

    In an order issued on Nov 29, every unit of police in the country was directed to conduct special raids in hotels, community housings, dormitories and any place that can be used as a lair for criminals and militants.

    RELATED STORIES
    Hasina underscores focus on strengthening armed forces with modern weapons
    Hasina vows to strengthen armed forces with modern weapons
    In line with the ‘Forces Goal 2030’, three new infantry divisions, three new brigades and 58 small and large units were formed across the country, she said
    Pedestrians walk through smoke from burning plastic waste under Dhaka’s Rampura Bridge.
    Air pollution level hazardous to health: World Bank
    Exposure to high levels of pollution significantly raises risks of breathing difficulties, respiratory infections as well as depression, a report says
    Police raid Dhaka hotels to catch escaped death-row militants
    Police raid Dhaka hotels to catch escaped militants
    Police announced a 15-day drive targeting hotels across Bangladesh
    Mitford Hospital cashier accused of embezzling Tk 17.5m from medical test fees
    Mitford Hospital cashier accused of embezzling Tk 17.5m
    The cashier allegedly moved the funds little by little over the past few months

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher