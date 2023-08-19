    বাংলা

    Police arrest six after blast, vandalism at BNP’s Netrokona rally

    BNP supporters were not involved in the violence, the party’s Member Secretary Rafiqul Islam Hilali claims

    Netrokona Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 August 2023, 09:04 AM
    Updated : 19 August 2023, 09:04 AM

    A group of unidentified assailants has detonated a bomb and vandalised an autorickshaw at the end of a rally organised by the BNP's Netrokona District unit as part of the opposition party's anti-government campaigns.

    Law enforcers said they arrested at least six leaders and activists tied to the BNP and the party’s affiliate organisations and recovered local weapons from the scene.

    The incident occurred in the Kurpar area of the district town around 9 am on Saturday, said Netrokona Model Police Station chief Md Lutfar Haque.

    “A group of BNP men detonated a hand bomb and vandalised an autorickshaw at Kurpar while returning from the rally. Police arrested six suspects while guarding the area. They all are leaders and activists of BNP and its affiliate organisations.”

    Sharp weapons, stored in the area for sabotage during the police raid, have also been recovered from the scene. Legal steps will be taken over the incident, Lutfar said.

    Denying the allegation of attacks, Rafiqul Islam Hilali, member secretary of Netrokona BNP, claimed that his party members were not involved in the violence.

    “The supporters were heading back home peacefully at the end of the BNP event in the town’s Bonuapara area when a group of youngsters blew up a crude bomb and conducted chaos,” Hilali said.

